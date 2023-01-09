Gauteng police record over 200 crashes since start of December

Sibasa adds that motorists should be cautious on the roads as traffic volumes are currently high with holidaymakers now making their way back home to Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Police Department says over 200 crashes have been recorded on the province’s roads since the first of December, leading to over 230 fatalities.

The department says half of those who died in these accidents, were pedestrians.

It says motorists’ failure to adhere to the speed limit has been a major contributing factor to the fatalities.

"The highest speed recorded, a 36-year-old female driver of a VW Golf 7 who clocked 220km p/h on a 120 zone on the N4 East freeway" said Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa.

Sibasa adds that motorists should be cautious on the roads as traffic volumes are currently high with holidaymakers now making their way back home to Gauteng.