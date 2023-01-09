Go

Every Eskom coal-fired plant infiltrated by 'criminal elements' - researcher

Speaking to CapeTalk on Monday morning, David Walwyn, a University of Pretoria professor of technology management, said that available evidence showed that the situation at Eskom was indicative of it having lost control of its coal-fired power stations.

Eskom's Tutuka power station. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
09 January 2023 11:13

CAPE TOWN - Technology management researcher, David Walwyn, said that alleged criminal elements at Eskom power stations must be driven out for the power utility to function optimally.

Walwyn recently penned a News24 opinion piece titled Fixing Eskom requires cleansing the sector of the 'energy mafia'.

Walwyn claimed that criminals had been allowed to infiltrate these power stations.

"There are 15 coal-fired power stations and I think every single one has been infiltrated by these criminal elements.

"I think sabotage then is misleading. This is criminality," Walwyn said.

