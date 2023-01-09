DA: Ramaphosa must ensure De Ruyter murder attempt properly investigated

EE Business Intelligence is reporting that Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter survived a murder attempt at his Megawatt Park office in Sunninghill, where he drank a cup of coffee allegedly laced with poison last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to outline to the nation exactly what is being done to find the culprits responsible for the attempted murder of outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

While Eskom has declined to comment, it said that the matter had been transferred to the Midrand Police Station.

EE Business Intelligence is reporting that De Ruyter survived a murder attempt at his Megawatt Park office in Sunninghill, where he drank a cup of coffee allegedly laced with poison last month.

The police are yet to comment.

EE Business Intelligence said that the attempt on De Ruyter's life took place last month, a day after he submitted his resignation but before his decision became publicly known.

The publication said that after drinking a cup of coffee in his office, De Ruyter became weak, dizzy and confused, shaking and vomiting copiously.

He subsequently collapsed, unable to walk.

It said that De Ruyter was rushed to his doctor's rooms by his security detail, where his condition was diagnosed as cyanide poisoning.

The DA's Ghaleb Cachalia: "The DA has repeatedly called for a ring-fencing of Eskom while a state of disaster is declared in line with the National Security Act and the National Key Points Act. There needs to be transparency and accountability, none of which exists currently."

Eskom has seen numerous acts of sabotage and theft at power stations, with the SANDF called in to protect some facilities.