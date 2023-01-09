CoCT criticised for not stopping the pumping of sewage water into ocean

A number of beaches have been closed due to concerns about the health of swimmers.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has been criticised for not stopping the pumping of sewage water back into the ocean.

Kevin Winter from UCT's Environmental and Geographical Science Future Water Institute said that the situation needed to change.

"It seems the closure of beaches have set the alarm bells ringing. Water quality is now a key issue for the city. We have to start taking the water that has been treated to a level which is acceptable for industry and agriculture and sports institutions, for instance, for schools to buy that water cheaply and to know that water is of sufficient quality that doesn’t damage the particular process they are using it for," Winter said.