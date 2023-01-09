Case against alleged Mozambican kidnapping kingpin postponed

Esmael Ramos Nangy made his first appearance in a packed Tembisa Magistrate's Court after he was arrested at an upmarket estate in Centurion on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The case involving a Mozambican national allegedly involved in kidnappings where ransom demands were made has been postponed to next Monday.

Esmael Ramos Nangy made his first appearance in a packed Tembisa Magistrate's Court on Monday, after he was arrested at an upmarket estate in Centurion on Saturday.

At least five armed police officers wearing face masks watched proceedings as the State told Magistrate Karien Brits that the matter needed to be heard next week.

This was to allow for the enrolment of a senior prosecutor, and clear instructions from Gauteng director of public prosecutions, Andrew Chauke.

Defence lawyer Calvin Maile did not oppose the request for the postponement.

But he argued that the bail application should also be set for next Monday, citing that an arrest warrant against Nangy was issued in July last year.

Maile said the State should have been more prepared.

However, Magistrate Brits denied Maile's request, after the State informed her that it was still on skeleton staff, with operations only expected to fully resume next week.