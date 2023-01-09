Cape Winelands mountain fire contained

The blaze has been raging in the mountains above Boontjieskraalpad since midnight.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Winelands district municipality says the fire outside Wolseley has been contained.

The blaze has been raging in the mountains above Boontjieskraalpad since midnight on Sunday.

Municipality spokesperson Jo-Ann Otto says choppers were used to help with firefighting efforts.

"Although the fire is contained there is concern that the evening breeze combined with the hot weather may result in flare-ups. Ground teams will however remain vigilant in their monitoring during the mopping-up operations for the next 24 hours. Unless the current situation changes, this is the final update for the boontjiesrivierpad fire", said Otto.