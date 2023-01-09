Cape SPCA says seal attackers were sent by a traditional healer

Four suspects aged between 18 and 26 appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly stoning the seal.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape of Goodhope SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse says the men who allegedly attacked a Cape fur seal at Monwabisi Beach on Sunday, were apparently sent by a traditional healer.

Pieterse says at first the SPCA thought the incident was a case of beachgoers being scared of the seal, after an incident at camps bay beach last week, when a seal bit a child.

Officials say the seal had to be euthanised due to the severity of its injuries.

The attack has been described as one of the most brutal on our wildlife.

Deputy mayor, Eddie Andrews, has urged the public to report acts to law enforcement authorities.

"The City condemns the brutal and deadly attack on a Cape fur seal yesterday evening. Cape Town is fortunate to have a coastline that is beaming with wildlife we need to respect and treasure these animals", he said.

Andrews has reiterated that the public should keep a safe distance from marine animals at all times.

" I want to remind the public to please keep a safe and a respectful distance from marine animals at all times in case of an injured, hurt or coastal wildlife in distress kindly contact the City on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone", he said.

The incident comes after a seal pup attacked two people at Clifton Beach earlier this month.

Marine wildlife experts say historically attacks like these are rare, but there has been an increase in seals attacking people, over the past year.