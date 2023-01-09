Bulls' Jake White on the mend after emergency surgery

The franchise is unable to confirm how long White will be incapacitated for while he makes his recovery but for the time being, he’ll take a brief break from his team duties until at least 8 February 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - The Blue Bulls have announced that their director of rugby, Jake White, underwent successful emergency abdominal surgery in Pretoria on 8 January 2023.

The medical team that treated White is confident that he will make a full recovery and will be able to return to his role. The franchise is unable to confirm how long White will be incapacitated for while he makes his recovery but for the time being, he’ll take a brief break from his team duties until at least 8 February 2023.

According to the team, White wasn’t feeling well during the recent trip to Wales where they played the Dragons in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on 6 January. White complained of unbearable stomach cramps on Sunday afternoon after they had returned to the country and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

"It is never nice to see one of our own down, but we are extremely confident that Jake is receiving the best medical attention available and our team of medical experts will provide him with all the necessary support he will need to make a full recovery," Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said.

The coaching team will continue to share the responsibility of leading the team as White undergoes a rehabilitation programme to return to full health.

"We would like to thank the hospital team, doctors and all those who rushed to offer their expertise and helped with attending to Jake. We have seen, first-hand, why South African medicine is rated among the best in the world. Thank you," Rathbone concluded.