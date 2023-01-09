Booster shots could prevent spread of 'Kraken' variant, says virologist

The first case of the XBB 1.5 variant was detected in the country last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Virologist and Director of the Centre for Epidemic Response at Stellenbosch University, Tulio de Oliveira, says more booster shots should be administered to prevent the spread of the newly-discovered Covid-19 variant.

The first case of the XBB.1.5 variant was first detected in the country last month.



READ: XBB.1.5 Covid-19 variant - 'Kraken' - not of concern, says de Oliveira

De Oliveira said despite the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in China, only two cases of the new variant had been documented there.

He said travel bans proved to have little effect in containing the spread of the virus.

Nicknamed "Kraken", the new sub-variant has been detected in at least 28 countries, mostly in the United States.

Its discovery sparked concern after the World Health Organization labelled it the most transmissible sub-variant detected to date.

Although South Africa has only recorded one case of the Kraken variant, the health department said it was still gathering more information about the strain’s transmissibility.

Virologist and academic Tulio de Oliveira said South Africa picked up the variant just in time.

"What we may need to do is to try to give another push to people to get another booster vaccine. What we need is not more discrimination and punishment; we need to treat this virus like a global pandemic, and support each other".

Nations like France, Italy, Qatar and even the United States have taken measures against Chinese travellers since their cases started flaring up.

Yet, even though the sub-variant is mostly spreading across the united states - little to no restrictive measures have been taken to limit travel to or from there, from other nations.



READ: Health dept still gathering info on new highly transmissible Covid variant