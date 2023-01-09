Attempt on De Ruyter's life was to intimidate future replacement - Chris Yelland

Yelland reported at the weekend that De Ruyter survived an assassination attempt after drinking coffee allegedly laced with cyanide.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy expert Chris Yelland claims the attempt on outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's life was meant intimidate credible professionals from applying for the top job at the ailing power utility.

Yelland reported at the weekend that De Ruyter survived an assassination attempt after drinking coffee allegedly laced with cyanide.

Police are now investigating the matter.

Yelland called for increased security measures at Eskom, adding that it was going to be more difficult for Eskom to find a replacement for De Ruyter.

"It is actually very objective of these criminal syndicates. It is intimidation, it's to make sure that no credible and good leader wants to even touch this position."