Astral Foods says power cuts impacting ability to supply chicken to restaurants

Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte said that as a result, it had become more expensive to produce chicken in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's biggest poultry producer, Astral Foods, said that it was battling to keep up with the demand for chicken at fast food restaurants due to power cuts.

Astral Foods has admitted to supply constraints after several KFC outlets closed their doors temporarily amid shortages in chicken, while other KFC franchises scaled down on their menu offering.

Astral Foods said that the operational disruptions had affected other fast-food restaurants as well.

The poultry producer said that had it recorded a direct loss of R126 million in the financial year ending in September 2022 due to power cuts.

The group said that it expected market conditions to deteriorate amid the general decay of municipal infrastructure, as well as persistent power cuts.

Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte said that as a result, it had become more expensive to produce chicken in the country.

This has seen consumers pay above-inflation prices for chicken.

Schutte said that the poor condition of state-owned enterprises responsible for essential services was only making matters worse, impacting investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, water supply interruptions also cost the company at least R9 million in the same financial year.