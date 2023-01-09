ANC to focus on 6 priorities to resolve SA's socioecononic crisis - Ramaphosa

Speaking at the party's annual 8 January birthday celebration in Mangaung on Sunday, Ramaphosa told ANC supporters that the party's renewal agenda, economic recovery, as well as basic service delivery were at the top of the list.

BLOEMFONTEIN - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the party would focus on six priorities for 2023 in a bid to resolve the country's socioeconomic crisis.

While he admitted that the party had failed to deliver on some key transformation policies, the president vowed to strengthen the implementation of the party's economic agenda.

Ramaphosa reiterated the party's support for the black economic empowerment (BEE) policy, in a bid to balance the scales in favour of black entrepreneurs.

The heated debate about the controversial policy surfaced recently after Treasury gazetted amendments to the preferential procurement regulations.

Despite pushback from some quarters of society, Ramaphosa said that BEE was here to stay.

"The task of broad-based economic empowerment should be undertaken with greater intensity and purpose," the ANC leader said.

Ramaphosa has also called on local government to relax regulations governing the informal economy.

He believes that removing red tape will help grow the township economy.

