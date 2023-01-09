Alleged kidnapping kingpin wanted in Mozambique to appear in court

Esmael Malude Ramos Nangy was arrested at an upmarket estate in Centurion on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - An alleged kidnapping kingpin wanted for a number of cases in Mozambique is set to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's on Monday.

He was arrested at an upmarket estate in Centurion on Saturday.

A multi-disciplinary task team made the arrest, acting on a warrant of arrest and an extradition request by the Mozambican government.

The police said extradition proceedings would begin on Monday.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the team that made the arrest also consisted of a special task force.

"On Saturday evening, the team, also consisting of this special task force, Crime Intelligence and Organised Crime, pounced on 50-year-old Esmael Malude Ramos Nangy at an identified address in Centurion, where he was arrested."

She said a number of items were seized in the arrest.

"In his possession, the team seized a 9mm licensed firearm, 14 9mm cartridges, five cellphones, multiple bank cards for South African banks, as well as multiple SA and Mozambique sim cards."