8 suspected illegal miners found dead in Limpopo

Police said heavy rains caused mud to block entry points to the mine, trapping the miners underground since Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have opened an inquest after eight suspected illegal miners were found dead at a village near Burgersfort.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlalefa Mojapelo said heavy rains in the province caused mud to block entry points to the mine, trapping the miners underground since Friday.

Police suspect the eight suffocated to death, but are awaiting a post-mortem to confirm the cause of death.

“The deceased are one South African, three Mozambicans and four Zimbabweans," Mojapelo confirmed.

"Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has warned community members to desist from engaging in illegal mining activities as this is against the law, and also unsafe."