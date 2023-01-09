4 suspects arrested for attack on Cape fur seal at Monwabisi Beach

City officials said that the seal had to be humanely euthanised due to the severity of the injuries.

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects have been arrested in connection with an attack on a Cape fur seal at Monwabisi Beach.

The City of Cape Town has described Sunday's attack as one of the most brutal on our wildlife in recent times.

The City of Cape Town condemns the brutal and deadly attack on a Cape fur seal yesterday early evening, 8 January 2023, at Monwabisi beach.



City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) January 9, 2023

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA and the city's law enforcement acted on a tip-off.

Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews has urged the public to report these acts to law enforcement authorities.

"The city condemns the brutal and deadly attack on a Cape fur seal yesterday evening. Cape Town is fortunate to have a coastline that is beaming wildlife, we need to respect and treasure these animals," he said.

Andrews has reiterated that the public should keep a safe distance from marine animals at all times.

"I want to need to remind the public to please keep a safe and respectful distance from marine animals at all times. In case of an injured, hurt or coastal wildlife in distress, kindly contact the city on 021 4807 700."

The incident comes after a seal pup attacked two people at Clifton Beach earlier this month.