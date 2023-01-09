17 incidents of cable theft and vandalism recorded in one weekend

City Power said the incidents affected supply to Glen Lea, Fleurhof and Florida substations.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says it has recorded 17 incidents of cable theft and vandalism across the city, with eight taking place in Roodepoort.

The utility said these incidents were recorded over the weekend, and affected electricity supply to Glen Lea, Fleurhof and Florida substations.

City Power said cable theft hindered operations, as it continued to deal with the backlog of power outages recorded in December last year.

Devastating floods in Gauteng also destroyed electricity infrastructure, leading to thousands of calls logged due to power outages across the city.

One person has been arrested for the cable theft and vandalism.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena appealed to residents to report suspicious activities.

"We appeal to the residents to be vigilant and to report all suspicious activities around the electricity infrastructure to the police.

"We also appeal to the police to do more to assist with patrols in the hotspots areas, and ensure the culprits are arrested and punished."