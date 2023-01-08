[IN PICTURES] ANC 111th birthday celebration at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium

The celebratory event was held at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung on Sunday, where party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the January 8 statement.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The African National Congress (ANC) over the weekend celebrated 111 years since its formation.

The celebratory event was held at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung on Sunday, where party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the January 8 statement.

Here it is in pictures: