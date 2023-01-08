Go

[IN PICTURES] ANC 111th birthday celebration at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium

ANC January 8 celebrations in Mangaung in January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles
08 January 2023 14:47

BLOEMFONTEIN - The African National Congress (ANC) over the weekend celebrated 111 years since its formation.

The celebratory event was held at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung on Sunday, where party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the January 8 statement.

Here it is in pictures:

ANC January 8 celebrations in Mangaung in January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

ANC January 8 celebrations in Mangaung in January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

ANC January 8 celebrations in Mangaung in January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung where the ANC celebrated its 111th birthday on 8 January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

ANC January 8 celebrations in Mangaung in January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

ANC January 8 celebrations in Mangaung in January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

ANC January 8 celebrations in Mangaung in January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

ANC January 8 celebrations in Mangaung in January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

ANC January 8 celebrations in Mangaung in January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

ANC Women's League at the January 8 ANC celebrations in Mangaung on 8 January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

ANC January 8 celebrations in Mangaung in January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa flanked by ANC DP Paul Mashatile and ANC SG Fikile Mbalula at the ANC January 8 celebrations in Mangaung in January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the January 8 statement in Mangaung on 8 January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

Attendees at the ANC January 8 celebration in Mangaung on 8 January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the January 8 statement in Mangaung on 8 January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

