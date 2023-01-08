SA to continue to seesaw between Stage 3 and 4 load shedding

Stage 3 load shedding would be implemented between 5am and 4pm while stage 4 would kick from 4pm to 5am daily.

JOHANNESBURG - Power cuts would continue to alternate between stage 3 and stage for until further notice, Eskom said on Sunday.

The power utility has been battling to return several units, which tripped, to service.

As technicians attended to the breakdowns, Eskom appealed to customers to use electricity sparingly.

"This will continue daily until further notice. Breakdowns amount to 17,000 megawatts while plant maintenance is 6,200 megawatts," said utility spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Mantshantsha added that Eskom will continue to provide updates on the status of the grid.