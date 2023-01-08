Ramaphosa says plans are in place to end load shedding

Addressing thousands of ANC supporters at the party's 111th anniversary celebration, Ramaphosa vowed to ensure additional megawatts were added to the strained electricity grid.

BLOEMFONTEIN - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday reiterated that plans are in the pipeline to end load shedding.

Ramaphosa's comments during his January 8th address at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung, come amid unrelenting power cuts that have hit residents and businesses for months on end.

Eskom is battling ageing infrastructure, shortages in generating capacity and corruption.

Addressing thousands of ANC supporters at the party's 111th anniversary celebrations, Ramaphosa vowed to ensure additional megawatts will be added to the strained electricity grid.

He also called on the power utility to work around the clock to tighten operations, clean up the state-owned company, and secure strong leadership at the helm.

This as the country continues to seesaw between Stage three and four power cuts.