Ramaphosa calls on municipalities to ease regulations governing informal trading

Municipalities continue to be on the receiving end of criticism that by-laws restrict informal traders. This included a ban on street vendors without a license.

BLOEMFONTEIN - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday called on local government to relax regulations governing the informal economy.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the party's annual January 8 celebrations in Bloemfontein.

Ramaphosa called on municipalities across the country to follow Gauteng's township economic development policies.

"A very clear message to our municipalities: as you apply your regulations, the regulations must be applied in a way that will empower our people," he said.

"Those that are in the informal sector who are selling whatever wares or products that they are selling are doing so to support the livelihoods of their households."

Hundreds of local formal and informal businesses received a much-needed boost from the ANC’s 111th birthday celebrations, which drew thousands of people to the Mangaung metro.