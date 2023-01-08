Ramaphosa: ANC to prioritise renewal, economic recovery and service delivery

Ramaphosa said the party was not oblivious to the socio-economic crises faced by South Africans, including joblessness, the rising costs of living, growing criminality, and an unstable energy supply.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Party renewal, economic recovery, as well as basic service delivery are at the top of the ANC's list of priorities for 2023, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

Ramaphosa delivered the party's annual January 8 statement at a packed Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, where he outlined key programmes for the year.

While he admitted the party had failed to deliver on some key transformation policies, the president vowed to strengthen the implementation of the party's agenda.

Ramaphosa said the party was not oblivious to the socio-economic crises faced by South Africans, including joblessness, the rising costs of living, growing criminality, and an unstable energy supply.

"We will accelerate the work that is underway to end load shedding. We will mobilise social partners to increase employment and investment."

Other priorities include doubling down on the party's renewal agenda and strengthening the fight against corruption.

In furtherance of these imperatives and the resolutions of the 55th National Conference, the National Executive Committee declares 2023 as:



Meanwhile, residents of Mangaung said they still loved the ANC despite clear service delivery failures.

Amid the anniversary festivities, a dilapidated public sports ground and basketball court lay abandoned at the Blomanda area of the metro.

Resident Teboho Selepe said this was a typical example of the lack of service delivery under the ANC-run Mangaung metropolitan municipality.

“Things tend to take time to happen but even though they promise us lots of things, they take so much time for them to maybe implement it.”

Ramaphosa highlighted the municipality, which is under administration, as one of lowest-performing municipalities in the country.

Free State Gambling, Liquor and Tourism Authority CEO Kenny Dichabe said modernising the region would help in attracting local and international visitors.

"As we say, Free State should and must shed the perception that we are a drive-through destination."

Among the ANC’s conference resolutions is the formation of performance-monitoring committee for officials deployed in government.