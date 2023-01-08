Go

Pirates superfan 5 Skippas' loss a sad one for sports fraternity - GP Sports MEC

Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Morakane Mosupyoe conveyed her condolences following Sithole's death.

Orlando Pirates supporter Goodenough Sithole also known as "Five Skippas" died on Friday, 6 January 2023. Picture: Twitter.
Orlando Pirates supporter Goodenough Sithole also known as "Five Skippas" died on Friday, 6 January 2023. Picture: Twitter.
08 January 2023 14:08

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Morakane Mosupyoe said she's saddened by the loss of Orlando Pirates supporter Goodenough Sithole, more affectionately known as Five Skippas.

A long-time fan of the club, who was often seen at games, "Five Skippas" died in the early hours of Friday morning.

"I am saddened about the passing of Goodenough Sithole, who was not only a football fan, but a staunch Buccaneer till the end. The sport and football fraternity has lost one of its greatest supporters. We convey our heartfelt condolences and sympathy,” said Mosupyoe.

Sithole, whose head was adorned with a black and white beaded wig, became famous when a video of him expressing his love for Pirates during a TV interview trended on social media.

He is known for giving birth to expressions such as “Orlando Pirates is not for the one skippa, it’s for the five skippas”.

“I like it for the Pirates” and "is not make sure" were some of the other slogans he made famous.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA