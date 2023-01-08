Pirates superfan 5 Skippas' loss a sad one for sports fraternity - GP Sports MEC

Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Morakane Mosupyoe conveyed her condolences following Sithole's death.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Morakane Mosupyoe said she's saddened by the loss of Orlando Pirates supporter Goodenough Sithole, more affectionately known as Five Skippas.

A long-time fan of the club, who was often seen at games, "Five Skippas" died in the early hours of Friday morning.