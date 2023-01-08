Pirates superfan 5 Skippas' loss a sad one for sports fraternity - GP Sports MEC
Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Morakane Mosupyoe conveyed her condolences following Sithole's death.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Morakane Mosupyoe said she's saddened by the loss of Orlando Pirates supporter Goodenough Sithole, more affectionately known as Five Skippas.
A long-time fan of the club, who was often seen at games, "Five Skippas" died in the early hours of Friday morning.
Greater #GugulethuBranch mourns the sad and Ultimately passing of one of the club's staunch supporters Mr. Goodenough Sithole. pic.twitter.com/4aHQl8t8PxOrlando Pirates Gugulethu Branch (@gugulethubranch) January 6, 2023
"I am saddened about the passing of Goodenough Sithole, who was not only a football fan, but a staunch Buccaneer till the end. The sport and football fraternity has lost one of its greatest supporters. We convey our heartfelt condolences and sympathy,” said Mosupyoe.
MEC @Morakane_ Mosupyoe joins the football community in mourning the passing of Goodenough Sithole.Gauteng Dept. of Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation (@GautengSACR) January 6, 2023
Sithole, who was also known as 5 Skippers, established himself as a
household name by becoming @orlandopirates number one fan, who attended every match dressed as a woman. pic.twitter.com/QspF9Sx8Fs
Sithole, whose head was adorned with a black and white beaded wig, became famous when a video of him expressing his love for Pirates during a TV interview trended on social media.
Rest well Soldier I have known you ,,, we pushed this Passion together ,,,Dr,, Goodenogh 5skipas 1cloth Rest well ,, Only God Knows pic.twitter.com/U9sSx1pnCcMamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) January 6, 2023