'No room at all in the ANC for members against renewal,' says Ramaphosa

Speaking at a glitzy fundraising dinner on Saturday at the Imvelo Safari Estate in the Free State, Ramaphosa said renewal and unity are the only way the ANC would be able to implement its conference resolutions.

JOHANNESBURG - There is no room in the ANC for members who do not agree with the renewal agenda, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa won re-election as the party’s president by over 500 votes at its 55th elective conference at Nasrec last month - on a platform to renew the party.

Speaking at a glitzy fundraising dinner on Saturday at the Imvelo Safari Estate in the Free State, Ramaphosa said renewal and unity are the only way the ANC would be able to implement its conference resolutions.

READ: Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president

The fundraising dinner is a pre-cursor to the ANC's January 8 celebrations taking place in Mangaung on Sunday where it is celebrating its 111th anniversary since it was formed.

Ramaphosa said delegates at the elective conference spoke with their votes that the party needs to be unified.

"And in fact, there is no longer any room left for those who are opposed to the renewal process. No room at all - and there is no longer room for those who want to sow seeds of divisions in the ANC," he said.