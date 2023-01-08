No corrupt relationship between ANC and donors: TG after R17 million fundraiser

Ramokgopa was speaking to Eyewitness News at the ANC's fundraising gala dinner on Saturday where she revealed the party raised over R17 million in one night.

MANGAUNG - There is no corrupt relationship between the ANC and its major donors, the party's treasurer-general Dr Gwen Ramokgopa has said.

Vintage wines, tailored designer suits, billionaires and an unlimited supply of champagne were the order of the night at the gala dinner, hosted at the Imvelo Safari Lodge in Bloemfontein.

Tickets to the gala dinner ranged from R5 000 to about R1.2 million per seat.

ANC Treasurer-General cde Gwen Ramokgopa thanks guests who have contributed towards making the gala dinner. The Presidential Gala Dinner provides a platform for business to network with leaders of the ANC and the alliance, towards growing the economy and reducing unemployment. pic.twitter.com/oLRKpFQein ' African National Congress #ANC111 (@MYANC) January 7, 2023

Ramokgopa said the ANC is not beholden to its large donors.

She said this is an endorsement by corporate South Africa of the new ANC leadership and the party’s renewal agenda.

"We detest corruption and we call upon institutions of the state to be harsh on corruption," Ramokgopa added.

“Yes it is fundraising, yes we appreciate the generosity but the bottom line is about having a better South Africa, a better Africa and a better world, she said.

Ramogkopa, who was overseeing her first fundraising event since being elected as the party’s chief money handler – said all tickets to the event were sold out by Thursday.

Ramokgopa said the ANC has always been funded by people who believe in its mission to create a better South Africa.

“So, this fundraising is really a call for South Africans to contribute towards their democracy,” she said.

In his speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa reserved praise for Ramokgopa for meeting her target in her first fundraising event since being elected the party's treasurer general.

Meanwhile, Durban billionaire businessman Vivian Reddy, who was sitting at one table behind Ramaphosa said all his life he has been a supporter of the former liberation movement.

Asked how much he'd paid for his ticket, he said: "Oh no no I always donate to the ANC, that’s all I know. Thank you”.

Ramokgopa said the money will go towards funding ANC political programmes.