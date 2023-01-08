Mosimane distances himself from claims Lorch is moving to Saudi Arabia
"If Al Ahli wants Thembinkosi Lorch, me and Chairman Khoza would be the first people to know that, and nobody will know until Orlando Pirates announce the deal has been done," Mosimane tweeted.
JOHANNESBURG - Pitso Mosimane said reports that Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch was joining his team was baseless and untrue.
Mosimane broke his silence after rumours of Lorch's move to Saudi Arabia made the rounds.
If Al Ahli wants Thembinkosi Lorch, me and Chairman Khoza would be the first people to know that, and nobody will know until Orlando Pirates announce the deal been done.If the news are true,then I am not aware of that.Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) January 7, 2023
Some media reports have speculated that Ahli was after the services of Lorch and suggested that the only stumbling block for the player joining Mosimane in Saudi Arabia was the price being demanded by Orlando Pirates.
However, the three-time CAF Champions League winning coach said neither of the two teams - Al Ahli nor Orlando Pirates - had even opened talks regarding the attacking midfielder.
The Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder is one of Pirates' key players, but he has not been that involved this season due to an injury.
Orlando Pirates coach Jos Riveiro when asked about Thembinkosi Lorch. pic.twitter.com/xFkoYP3h1zMahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 2, 2023