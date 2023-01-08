Mosimane distances himself from claims Lorch is moving to Saudi Arabia

"If Al Ahli wants Thembinkosi Lorch, me and Chairman Khoza would be the first people to know that, and nobody will know until Orlando Pirates announce the deal has been done," Mosimane tweeted.

JOHANNESBURG - Pitso Mosimane said reports that Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch was joining his team was baseless and untrue.

Mosimane broke his silence after rumours of Lorch's move to Saudi Arabia made the rounds.

