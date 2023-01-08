Mashatile: ANC members implicated in state capture will face disciplinary action

According to a report by the ANC’s integrity commission, that was presented at the party’s recent national conference, 97 members were implicated in the state capture report.

BLOEMFONTEIN - African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile said ANC members who were implicated in the State Capture Commission report will be subjected to the party’s internal disciplinary processes.

Mashatile was speaking to media on Sunday, at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung, where the ANC was celebrating its 111th year anniversary since its formation.

Mashatile said the new ANC leadership was committed to renewing the party.

“We have appointed a committee that is looking at those issues. They are going to brief the NEC when it meets and then once we get the briefing we will probably come up with the time frames but in general it is agreed that our comrades who are affected should respond accordingly - those who are implicated yes.”