Manhunt launched after GP driver kills 3 children and flees

Emergency services were called out to Slavokop in Pretoria on Saturday night, where a BMW sedan had reportedly left the road before striking seven pedestrians.

Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
08 January 2023 08:13

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are on the hunt for a driver who ploughed through pedestrians this weekend - killing three children.

Twin four-year-old sisters were killed on impact, as well as a third four-year-old little girl, according to Emer-G-Med.

Four adults sustained moderate to minor injuries.

By the time authorities arrived on the scene the driver had reportedly fled.

