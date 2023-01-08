Manhunt launched after GP driver kills 3 children and flees
Emergency services were called out to Slavokop in Pretoria on Saturday night, where a BMW sedan had reportedly left the road before striking seven pedestrians.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are on the hunt for a driver who ploughed through pedestrians this weekend - killing three children.
Twin four-year-old sisters were killed on impact, as well as a third four-year-old little girl, according to Emer-G-Med.
Four adults sustained moderate to minor injuries.
By the time authorities arrived on the scene the driver had reportedly fled.