Mangaung alive with black, green and gold as ANC celebrates 111th birthday

BLOEMFONTEIN - Mangaung has been alive with colour, song and dance as thousands make their way to the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The party on Sunday celebrates its 111th anniversary since it was formed.

ANC supporters in party regalia belted out struggle songs as more supporters were being bussed in.

Local businesses got a boost as entrepreneurs lined up the streets, competing for the attention of customers.

#ANC111 | Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to make their way to the Dr Molemela Stadium in Mangaung as the party celebrates its 111th birthday this morning. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/03iEJ8ILjc ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2023

ANC officials spent Sunday morning at a service at the Waaihoek Church - which is the party's birthplace.

It was on this day in 1912 that a group of black delegates from four provinces met to formulate a protest against apartheid laws.

Delegates included Saul Msane, Josiah Gumede, John Dube, Pixley ka Isaka Seme and Sol Plaaitje.

It was one of the most significant moments of black protest politics.

On this day, 8 January in 1912, at the Waaihoek Wesleyan Church in Bloemfontein, several members incl. Josiah Gumede, John Dube, Pixley ka Isaka Seme & Sol Plaatje, gathered to form the African National Congress, then called the South African Native National Congress. #ANC111 pic.twitter.com/VIc41q9sKO ' ANC SG & RSA MINISTER| Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) January 8, 2023

The prestigious Waaihoek Church sits at the foot of the massive Bloemfontein cooling towers.

While it is well-kept, it is surrounded by dilapidated buildings, potholes, and litter strewn across the street.

The church was declared a national heritage site in 2018 but the Manguang metro now wants it to be declared an international heritage site.

Attending a church service at the historic birthplace of the @MYANC, the Waaihoek Wesleyan Church in Bloemfontein as we commemorate the 111th Anniversary of the oldest liberation movement.



Asinamona, Asinanzondo, Siyayidumisa iANC!#LongLiveANC ✊🏾 ⬛️ 🟩 🟨 #ANC111 pic.twitter.com/XESHmljX06 ' Paul Mashatile (@PMashatile) January 8, 2023

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the January 8 statement later on Sunday.