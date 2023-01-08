Lotto results: Saturday 07 January 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 8 January 2023 are:
Lotto: 03, 04, 19, 25, 27, 32 B: 08
Lotto Plus 1: 06, 08, 12, 13, 26, 41 B: 46
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 08, 12, 15, 23, 45 B: 19
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 07/01/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 7, 2023
#LOTTO: 03, 04, 19, 25, 27, 32#BONUS: 08
#LOTTOPLUS1: 06, 08, 12, 13, 26, 41#BONUS: 46#LOTTOPLUS2: 04, 08, 12, 15, 23, 45#BONUS: 19 pic.twitter.com/bgBwQdYE6W