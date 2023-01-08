Health Dept still gathering info on new highly transmissible Covid variant

Head of a gene-sequencing institute at the University of Stellenbosch - Tulio de Oliveira - said in a tweet on Friday that the variant was discovered in the Western Cape following gene sequencing carried out from a 27th of December sample.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said it was still gathering information to give a more conclusive report on the newly detected highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 - nicknamed ‘the kraken’.

Head of a gene-sequencing institute at the University of Stellenbosch Professor Tulio de Oliveira said in a tweet on Friday that the variant was discovered in the Western Cape following gene sequencing carried out from a 27th of December sample.

First XBB.1.5 detected in SA today by Stellenbosch University, Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa (NGS-SA). XBB.1.5 = 1% (1/97 of recent genomes). Isolate from 27-Dec-2022. Interesting, two others assigned as BA.2.75 with extra Spike F486P mutation. Tweet 1/2 ' Tulio de Oliveira (@Tuliodna) January 6, 2023

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the sub-variant called xbb. 1. 5 has been detected in 28 other countries with the strain being more dominant in the United States.

It's yet to be identified in China, which is undergoing a surge in infections after relaxing strict controls, which limited the effect of previous waves of COVID-19 in the country.

“Unfortunately, we have not been informed officially but we are trying to speak to…gather more information about it including the transmissibility so it’s very difficult to comment on it at this moment until we gather enough information about it,” said departmental spokesperson Foster Mohale.