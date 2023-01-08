Gauteng police arrest wanted Mozambican kidnapping kingpin

Police were acting on a warrant of arrest and extradition request by the government of Mozambique.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police, together with Interpol, have arrested a wanted Mozambican kidnapping kingpin at an upmarket estate in Centurion.

The man is facing charges of kidnapping and ransom.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday when extradition processes would immediately commence.

“On Saturday evening, the team also consisting of special task force, crime intelligence and organized crime pounced on the 50-year-old at an identified address in Centurion where he was arrested," police said.

"In his possession the team seized a 9mm firearm, cartridges, five cellphones, multiple bank cards for South African banks, as well as multiple SA and Mozambican sim cards.”