Fort Hare EFFSC condemns VC's assassination attempt

The student command is calling for the speedy apprehension of the suspects in the assassination attempt that left Prof Sakhela Buhlungu's bodyguard - Mboneli Vesele killed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) at Fort Hare University has urged law enforcement officers not to rest until they apprehend the people responsible for the fatal shooting of a protection officer assigned to Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu.

Mboneli Vesele was killed on Friday, in what the university calls an assassination attempt targeted at Buhlungu.

It's understood that shots were fired at Buhlungu's vehicle outside his residence at the Alice campus in the Eastern Cape.

The student command condemned the assassination attempt on the VC.

The command said the fact that the leader of an academic institution must walk around with security protection is an indication of a decaying society.

The EFFSC's Boitumelo Sekonya said this shows how the rule of law has evaporated in the country.

“Anyone who dares to stand up to this criminality is faced with the life-threatening intimidation that the Vice Chancellor of the University of Fort Hare and many other universities and TVET administrators have endured.”

Sekonya has also passed her condolences to the family of the executive protection officer.

The university is also providing counselling to students, staff and Vesele's family.