Former apartheid-era minister Adriaan Vlok dies

Vlok passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning at the age of 85 following a short illness.

JOHANNESBURG - Former apartheid-era Law and Order Minister Adriaan Vlok has died at Unitas Hospital in Centurion.

He is survived by his wife, three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Vlok was renowned as the only apartheid minister to admit to human rights violations. This includes the bombings of the SA Council of Churches and Cosatu headquarters.

He was granted amnesty in 1999 by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) after he testified about his role in apartheid brutality.

In 2007, he was handed a 10 year suspended sentence for attempted murder after he pleaded guilty to instructing security police to kill anti-apartheid activist Frank Chikane.

Family spokesperson Peet Bothma said funeral arrangements were being made and would be communicated.