De Ruyter confirms attempt on his life, police yet to verify probe

De Ruyter reportedly survived a murder attempt at his Megawatt Park office in Sunninghill, where he drank a cup of coffee laced with the poison last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The police are yet to confirm whether a case of attempted murder is being investigated after reports that outgoing Eskom CEO André De Ruyter was poisoned with cyanide.

EE Business Intelligence is reporting that De Ruyter survived a murder attempt at his Megawatt Park office in Sunninghill, where he drank a cup of coffee laced with the poison last month.

The group's managing director Chris Yelland and News24 reported that De Ruyter has confirmed the attempt on his life.

BREAKING NEWS: The attempted murder of @Eskom_SA CEO Andre de Ruyter on Tuesday 13 December 2022 has been reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS) yesterday 6 January 2023.

Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/aCqUTQ87Ab ' Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) January 7, 2023

However, the police are yet to speak on an investigation and Eskom could not be reached for comment.

EE Business said the attempt on De Ruyter's life took place in December - a day after he submitted his resignation - but before his decision became publicly known.

It is reported that after drinking a cup of coffee in his office, de Ruyter became weak, dizzy, and confused, shaking and vomiting copiously.

He subsequently collapsed, unable to walk.

EE Business said De Ruyter was rushed to his doctor's rooms by his security detail, where his condition was diagnosed as cyanide poisoning.

Tests taken subsequently confirmed massively elevated levels of cyanide in his body.

Meanwhile, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed to some power stations to stop criminality and sabotage.