DA calls on Ramaphosa to address the nation on De Ruyter's attempted murder

De Ruyter said he drank a cup of coffee laced with cyanide shortly after handing in his resignation last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) believes the attempted murder of former Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter is like something from a mafia movie.

The party condemned the attack on the outgoing CEO calling for president Cyril Ramaphosa to find the perpetrators and take decisive action against them.

It is reported that after drinking a cup of coffee in his office, de Ruyter became weak, dizzy, confused, shaking and vomiting copiously.

He subsequently collapsed, unable to walk.

EE Business said de Ruyter was rushed to his doctor's rooms by his security detail, where his condition was diagnosed as cyanide poisoning.

The DA's Ghaleb Cachalia said the developments are mayhem.

"The outgoing CEO who was forced out by shenanigans in the ANC has had an attempt on his life - all this happening while the minister and the president are utterly silent on the matter," he said.

He added: "DA demands the president to address the nation and tell the country what is being done to address this mayhem."

Meanwhile, Eskom says it can not comment on the incident which was reported to the Midrand police station.