Bloem business booming amid ANC January 8 celebrations

JOHANNESBURG - Business was booming in the Mangaung metro at the weekend as the ANC celebrated its 111th anniversary in the Free State.

Free State Gambling, Liquor and Tourism Authority CEO Kenny Dichabe said that hotels and other accommodation in Mangaung were fully booked for the ANC's January 8 celebrations - a major boost for the local economy.

Shisanyama’s, bars and taverns were overflowing with customers in Maluti Street - a stone's throw away from the Dr Petrus Molemela stadium where the ANC is hosting its celebrations.

Shisanyama business owner Paseka Bereng said he had to call in extra help to deal with the rush.

"I'm very busy. The people are busy coming. We are just glad that something is coming up for our location,” said Bereng.

Luxury german cars and SUV's lined the busy street of Second Avenue in Westdene, Bloemfontein.

The strip has a number of nightclubs, bars, and entertainment lounges.

With the ANC in town, all these establishments were flowing with meat and alcohol during the night hours.

Dichabe said he hopes the increased media attention would attract future visitors.

"The nightlife economy which is basically an economy located around bars, pubs and clubs and places of entertainment creates thousands of jobs, permanent and temporary, and is a key driver of expenditure across the world."

The ANC expected around 15 000 supporters to attend its celebrations.