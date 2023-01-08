Another Cape fire guts a building in Maitland

Over 35 firefighters were dispatched to the scene on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A commercial building in Maitland, Cape Town, has been gutted after a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The city's fire and rescue services were alerted to the blaze around 2:30 am.

Over 35 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

The city's fire services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the first arriving officer from Epping Fire station confirmed the building was well alighted and called upon additional resources for backup.

"This included 10 firefighting appliances in total. By 06:10 am, firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze that completely gutted the building. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown."

