ANC wants NPA to review unsolved TRC cases

MANGAUNG - The ANC has said that unsolved cases from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) need to be relooked at by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The party's national executive member, David Mahlobo said this was the resolution by the ANC's peace and stability commission taken at its recent national elective conference held at Nasrec last month.

Mahlobo said there are many people who were not prosecuted after the TRC, and there are still many families searching for answers about where their loved ones were buried.

He said there is a great political will from the governing party to finally give the NPA the necessary tools and capacity to expedite its ongoing investigations.

"There are difficulties because these matters have been there over time and some of these matters if we deal with them in terms of inquests and so forth, bring them to the courts it takes time, but there's a task team around missing persons' cases so that we know the mortal remains of our loved ones and those who fought for freedom and justice in our land.

"That work is going in there, in terms of providing resources to deal with those issues is very important," he added.

