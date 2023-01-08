ANC backtracks on decision to withdraw from ICC

In 2016, the government first submitted its intention to pull out from the ICC after the court found that it failed in its responsibility to international justice by not arresting suspected war criminal and former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir when he was in SA.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC said it will instruct the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) to rescind its decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute - the treaty that established the International Criminal Court.

ANC national executive member (NEC) Lindiwe Zulu said this was one of the resolutions taken by its international relations sub-committee during the party’s recent national elective conference.

In 2016, the South African government first submitted its intention to pull out from the ICC after the court found that it failed in its responsibility to international justice by not arresting suspected war criminal and former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir when he was in the country.

In a letter written by Dirco to the ICC last October, the department said the international court was biased towards African leaders.

Zulu said they are pleased with the progress and the engagements they have had with the ICC on reforming itself.

”The discussions were around ensuring that Africa itself has structures that can hold its leaders accountable and not always be relying on international, but it must also have its own and I think the discussions about the Malabo protocol have been going on for a very long time.”