Zuma opposes Ramaphosa's interdict bid, calls it 'abusive, frivolous, vexatious'

Ramaphosa applied for an urgent interdict late December, and it’s set down to be heard on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - It came three days late, but former president Jacob Zuma has filed an answering affidavit in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent application to interdict the private prosecution.

He wants the courts to stay the private prosecution, set to kick off on 19 January, pending another application to have it reviewed and set aside as unlawful.

Last week, Zuma filed a notice of intention to oppose.

He was meant to file his answering affidavit by this Tuesday but missed the deadline.

Zuma’s legal team wrote to Ramaphosa’s on Tuesday and said that they were unable to meet the deadline.

Ramaphosa’s legal team then proposed Zuma agree to postpone the private prosecution proceedings until the review application has been finalised.

Zuma rejected this offer, however, and now filed his answering affidavit.

In opposing Ramaphosa’s urgent interdict bid, Zuma described it as “abusive, frivolous and vexatious”.

He called it an “extreme case of egregious abuse of the court process” and insisted that it was “designed to shield the [President] from accountability”.

He also disputed the urgency, saying any urgency that may exist is self-created and that if Ramaphosa genuinely considered the matter urgent, he would have gone to court immediately after he was served with the court summons on 15 December.

Zuma wants the application dismissed with punitive costs.