There is room for two ANC deputies: Mashatile

Mashatile was recently elected second-in-command during the ANC’s 55th national elective conference in December.

JOHANNESBURG - There is enough room for two deputy presidents in the African National Congress (ANC), incumbent Paul Mashatile has said.



His predecessor, David Mabuza, turned down a shot at a second term and also lost out on a seat in the party’s NEC.

This saw growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his executive to make way for new NEC members.

While Ramaphosa said he is yet to make the call, Mashatile said that the party and the country will have to make do with two deputies.

“At the moment, we leave those issues to the President to look at. The current deputy president is still there so, at the moment, I work at Luthuli House,” he said.