Sisulu to visit Maselspoort Resort following racist pool attack

The Minister of Tourism's visit will come almost two weeks after the Nakedi brothers were denied access to a communal pool that the group allegedly claimed was reserved for whites only.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu, is set to visit the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre on Saturday, following a racial incident where a group of white men allegedly attacked two black teens.

Sisulu's visit will come almost two weeks after the Nakedi brothers were denied access to a communal pool that the group allegedly claimed was reserved for whites only.

A video of the incident went viral on Christmas Day, sparking outrage across the country.

Sisulu is expected to meet with tourism officials at the resort, following growing concerns that the incident would put a damper on spirits during the festive season.

The minister also warned that bad publicity in the tourism sector runs the risk of setting the industry back as it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three people were arrested for the attack, including Johan Nel and Jan van der Westhuizen, who both face charges of common assault.

The other man, Kobus Klaassen, faces an additional charge of attempted murder - a schedule five offence.

Sisulu is also expected to meet with the Nakedi family.

Maselspoort Resort is not currently graded by the Tourism Grading Council, a quality assurance body.