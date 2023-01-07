Powerball results: Friday, 06 January 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 6 January 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 06, 20, 31, 37, 46 PB: 04
PowerBall Plus: 01, 15, 30, 39, 50 PB: 01
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
