Powerball results: Friday, 06 January 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 6 January 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 06, 20, 31, 37, 46 PB: 04

PowerBall Plus: 01, 15, 30, 39, 50 PB: 01

