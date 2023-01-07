Peak traffic expected on N3 as residents return from holiday

An estimated 2,000 vehicles were expected to pass through the toll gate per hour towards Gauteng, with heavy traffic anticipated between 3pm and 6pm on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession said traffic volumes were expected to peak throughout the weekend as holidaymakers returned home to Gauteng.

The concession said the busy conditions were likely to continue ahead of inland schools reopening on Wednesday.

Motorists were urged to plan ahead for the heavy traffic.

N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra said traffic officers would be stationed on the route.

“Where necessary, law enforcement officials may implement traffic control measures to mitigate against the risk of crashes and to improve general road safety. This measure is often enforced on Van Reenen's Pass, where motorists are reminded to please remain patient and be courteous to fellow road users.”