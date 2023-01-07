Modise hits out at US for 'bullying' Africa over trade with Russia

Modise said the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act, which seeks to sanction any African businesses or people doing business with Russia, should be rejected by African countries.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise has hit out against the United States (US) for trying to bully African countries from doing business with Russia.

Russia is engaged in an almost year-long invasion of Ukraine.

“We cannot be bullied simply because we are a growing economy. We have national interests, we have regional interests, [so] we must make sure we stand our ground where it counts.”

Modise was presenting the resolutions by the governing ANC's peace and stability commission during its 55th national elective conference.

She also countered US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety's criticism of her after she visited Russia in 2022 for an international security conference.

“We do not interfere with their relationships with Mexico. We have our issues, we make our comments, but we cannot instruct a minister in another country.”