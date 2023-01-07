Matric results delay won't hamper tertiary admission process, assures DHET

The matric results are expected to be released on 19 January.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) said that the later-than-usual release of matric results is not expected to impact academic operations at universities.

Higher Education spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said measures are in place to mitigate any negative outcome.

“You know, when we look at the processes of new entry administration, our institutions, they start as early as June/July to accept new learners into the courses, prospective courses, and they get accepted preliminarily on the basis of their mid-year results."

Meanwhile, the South African Union of Students (SAUS) said that the COVID-19 pandemic should not be used as an excuse for underperforming students.

This comes as the country begins looking forward to the start of the 2023 higher education academic year in February.

SAUS spokesperson Asive Dlanjwa said that the integrity of academic standards needs to be maintained.

"As a matter of principle, we will not condone sub poor performance, and we promote and encourage that students must perform and meet all necessary academic standards in order to progress and receive their qualifications."