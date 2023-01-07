KZN government warns against nutrition programme tender scam

The provincial education department said applications for the nutrition programme closed on the 14th of December and have already been captured electronically.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has warned of a scam doing the rounds on social media saying that people who have applied for the Schools Nutrition Programme tender should submit names to certain individuals.

Names submitted to scammers are being used for various illegal activities, it warned.

The department said it was not possible for the names to be submitted manually, adding that such scams put the department in a bad light.

Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi cautioned people to be aware of the scam and not send their names.