Gift of the Givers extends helping hand to Cape fire survivors

The blazes that erupted on Friday and on New Year’s Day left thousands of people homeless.

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers said it was lending a helping hand to residents of Phola Park in Phillipi, Cape Town, following two fires this week.

The blazes that erupted on Friday and on New Year’s Day left many people homeless.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said that hot meals, water bottles, blankets and baby care packs were being provided to those affected, in Phola Park and Khayelitsha.

READ: Busy season for firefighters as another blaze ravages Khayelitsha

Sablay added that new school uniforms and stationery would be supplied to children affected by the recent fires.

“Our teams will be there for the next five days to see to the needs of the people. The South African social development services are on the ground.

"Disaster Management teams are also on the ground to register the people, and thereafter to provide aid as soon as possible to these affected victims. But the main concern at the moment is to when they going to have a roof over their heads."