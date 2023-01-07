Fort Hare VC at safe location after bodyguard killed in 'assassination attempt'

Mboneli Vesele was killed when shots were fired at Professor Sakhela Buhlungu's vehicle outside his residence at the Alice campus in the Eastern Cape on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A protection officer has been shot dead during what has been described as an assassination attempt on Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu.

Mboneli Vesele was killed when shots were fired at Buhlungu's vehicle outside his residence at the Alice campus in the Eastern Cape on Friday night.

Buhlungu escaped unharmed.

The university has described the shooting as a planned assassination, and Buhlungu has been taken to a safe location.

“The Vice-Chancellor is unharmed, survived the assassination attempt and is currently at a safe location,” said the university’s JP Roodt.

Roodt has also asked people sharing videos and images of the targeted vehicle to refrain from doing so, out of respect.

Meanwhile, Free State University Professor Jonathan Jansen has condemned the shooting, saying this is what happens when people stand against corruption.

The attempted assassination of the Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor must be condemned at the highest level; his security detail did not survive. This is what happens when you take a stand against corruption. The struggle is real 😤 ' Jonathan Jansen (@JJ_Stellies) January 7, 2023

The university says it will be providing trauma counselling to students, staff and Vesele's family.