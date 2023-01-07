Boomslang hitches a ride with Cape Town firefighters

"Fire and Rescue Services have confirmed that firefighters found an adult boomslang aboard a fire engine when they stopped to refuel upon returning from a fire on the West Coast road,” said JP Smith said.

CAPE TOWN - As fires continue to rage across the Western Cape, it is not only people who are seeking refuge from the flames.

On Saturday, firefighters were surprised when they discovered an out-of-place black and yellow-looking hose on one of their fire trucks.

"Fire and Rescue Services have confirmed that firefighters found an adult boomslang aboard a fire engine when they stopped to refuel upon returning from a fire on the West Coast road,” City Safety and Security mayco member JP Smith said.

He said it was assumed the snake climbed aboard the truck to escape the burning grassland.

A qualified snake handler was called out to capture the highly venomous snake and release it to its natural habitat.